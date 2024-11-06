Evotec SE Thrives: Strategic Growth & Expansion in Tough 2024 Markets

Evotec SE confirmed its 2024 guidance with full-year revenue and adjusted EBITDA targets on track despite challenging market conditions.

The Just - Evotec Biologics segment experienced robust growth, with a 74% increase in revenue year-over-year, driven by project rollouts with Sandoz and discovery partnerships.

New and expanded partnerships include collaborations with Pfizer, Bristol Myers Squibb, and Novo Nordisk, focusing on therapeutic solutions and next-generation cell therapies.

Group revenues decreased by 1% to €575.7 million, with Shared R&D revenues dropping by 12% due to market challenges, while Just - Evotec Biologics contributed significantly to the topline.

The Priority Reset initiative is expected to improve annualized adjusted EBITDA by over €40 million, with significant savings realized and a strategic review initiated for long-term growth.

An operational milestone was achieved with the opening of the J.POD biologics facility in Toulouse, France, enhancing European production capabilities.

The next important date, "Interim Report Q3/9M 2024 and Webcast", at Evotec is on 06.11.2024.

The price of Evotec at the time of the news was 7,5700EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.

23 minutes after the article was published, the price was 7,6000EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,40 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 13.396,71PKT (+0,63 %).





