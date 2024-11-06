Vonovia Doubles Investments to €2B, Resumes Growth Trajectory

Vonovia plans to double its investments to €2 billion by 2028, focusing on climate action, technological innovation, and new construction.

The company aims for a 30% EBITDA increase by 2028, with significant contributions from new construction, value-added services, and sales.

Vonovia has already exceeded its 2024 sales target, generating an additional €4 billion in cash.

The company maintains stable property values and an investment-grade rating.

Vonovia plans to reduce construction costs and resume its new construction program, aiming to add 3,000 apartments, with projects in Berlin and Vienna.

The core business remains robust with high customer satisfaction, and the 2024 guidance is confirmed at the upper end, with a positive outlook for 2025.

