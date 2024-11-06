ZEAL Network SE: Boost Your Investment with Share Buyback & Capital Cut!

ZEAL Network SE plans a capital reduction by canceling 733,851 treasury shares, reducing share capital from €22,396,070.00 to €21,662,219.00.

A public share repurchase offer will be made for up to 568,181 shares, representing approximately 2.62% of the company's share capital post-reduction.

The acceptance period for the repurchase offer is from 18 November 2024 to 29 November 2024.

The offer price for the repurchase is set at €44.00 per share.

If more than 568,181 shares are tendered, acceptances will be considered on a pro rata basis, with preferential treatment for up to 100 shares.

Further details of the repurchase offer will be available on the company's website and in the German Federal Gazette starting 18 November 2024.

The next important date, Publication of the quarterly report Q3, at ZEAL Network is on 06.11.2024.

The price of ZEAL Network at the time of the news was 39,40EUR and was down -0,63 % compared with the previous day.

16 minutes after the article was published, the price was 41,55EUR this corresponds to a plus of +5,46 % since publication.





