R. Stahl Boosts 2024 Sales, Updates Earnings Forecast

R. STAHL reported an 8.6% increase in sales to €261.4 million in the first nine months of 2024, but order intake decreased to €255.2 million from €268.0 million the previous year.

Profitability declined, with EBITDA pre-exceptionals falling from €32.5 million to €28.1 million, resulting in an EBITDA margin of 10.7% compared to 13.5% in the previous year.

The company maintains a sales forecast for 2024 between €335 million and €350 million and has adjusted its EBITDA pre-exceptionals forecast to between €35 million and €40 million.

Sales growth was driven by international regions, particularly the Americas (up 27.3%) and Central region (up 11.8%), while sales in Germany slightly declined by 1.5%.

R. STAHL's net profit decreased to €7.7 million from €11.9 million, with earnings per share dropping to €1.18 from €1.85.

Free cash flow improved significantly, reaching -€1.0 million compared to -€10.4 million in the previous year, and the equity ratio increased to 26.7% as of September 30, 2024.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at R. Stahl is on 06.11.2024.

The price of R. Stahl at the time of the news was 18,350EUR and was down -0,54 % compared with the previous day.

16 minutes after the article was published, the price was 18,400EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,27 % since publication.





