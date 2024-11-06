GEA Group Boosts Profitability & Order Intake in Q3 Surge

GEA Group increased its profitability in Q3 2024, with a significant 6.6% organic growth in order intake, reaching EUR 1,301 million.

Organic revenue grew by 1.4% to EUR 1,350 million, while EBITDA before restructuring expenses rose by 4.9% to EUR 217.1 million, with the EBITDA margin increasing to 16.1%.

The service revenue share increased to 39.2%, and the company achieved its Mission 26 financial targets early, presenting new ambitious targets for 2030.

GEA raised its full-year outlook for the EBITDA margin before restructuring expenses to between 15.4% and 15.6%, driven by strong order intake and profitability.

Despite a decrease in profit for the period by 7.3% to EUR 112.0 million, earnings per share before restructuring expenses remained stable at EUR 0.72.

The company launched a share buyback program, purchasing 1,226,112 shares in Q3 2024, with a total program volume of EUR 400 million.

The next important date, Quarterly Report as of September 30, 2024, at GEA Group is on 06.11.2024.

