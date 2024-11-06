Masterflex Hits Record EBIT in 9 Months, 2024 Forecast Confirmed

Masterflex achieved a record operating EBIT of EUR 11.2 million after nine months of 2024, with an operating EBIT margin increase to 14.5%.

Group revenue slightly declined by 2.6% to EUR 76.9 million compared to the same period in 2023.

Despite the revenue decline, EBITDA increased by 2.7% to EUR 15.1 million, reaching new record levels.

The full-year forecast for 2024 is confirmed, expecting revenue between EUR 100 million and EUR 107 million, and EBIT between EUR 12 million and EUR 15 million.

A new syndicated loan provides Masterflex with more financial and strategic flexibility for future investments and M&A activities.

Masterflex's equity increased to EUR 61.9 million, with an equity ratio rising to 63.4% as of September 30, 2024.

