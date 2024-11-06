HENSOLDT Sees Revenue Surge & Order Boom in Q3 2024

HENSOLDT reported a 21.3% increase in revenue to EUR 1,377 million in the first nine months of 2024.

Order intake rose by 44.9% to EUR 1,865 million, significantly exceeding the previous year's level.

Adjusted EBITDA improved by 24.1% to EUR 187 million, with the margin increasing to 13.6%.

The integration of ESG Group was largely completed 200 days after closing, contributing EUR 172 million to revenue.

HENSOLDT confirmed its guidance for 2024, expecting consolidated revenues of approximately EUR 2.3 billion and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 18-19%.

The book-to-bill ratio for 2024 is specified at the upper end at around 1.2x, reflecting strong order intake and backlog.

The next important date, Quarterly Report 9M 2024, at HENSOLDT is on 06.11.2024.

The price of HENSOLDT at the time of the news was 31,58EUR and was down -1,44 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 31,73EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,47 % since publication.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 26.608,10PKT (+0,67 %).





