Bike24 Holding: Strong Q3 Revenue & Earnings Growth Continues

BIKE24 Holding AG reported an adjusted operating profit of EUR 2.5 million in Q3 2024, with a consolidated revenue growth of 2.9% to EUR 62.9 million.

Sales increased by 3% in the DACH region, 6% in localized markets, and 13% in the rest of Europe, with full-bike sales reaching a new all-time high.

The gross margin rose slightly to 27.5% in Q3 2024 due to adjustments in the pricing strategy.

Inventories were reduced to EUR 67.2 million, and cash and cash equivalents increased to EUR 18.3 million, while a bank loan was repaid by EUR 6.0 million.

BIKE24 expects continued growth despite economic challenges, maintaining a forecast of 1% to 5% sales growth and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 0.7% to 4.2% for 2024.

The Q3 2024 earnings call is scheduled for November 6, 2024, at 3 pm, with the presentation available on the IR website from 1 pm.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q3), at Bike24 Holding is on 06.11.2024.

The price of Bike24 Holding at the time of the news was 1,2850EUR and was down -0,39 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 1,2875EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,19 % since publication.





