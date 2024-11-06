ZEAL Network Soars: Surge in Customers, Revenue & Earnings, Forecast Upgraded

ZEAL Network SE reported a 41% increase in group revenue to €121.0 million and a 51% increase in EBITDA to €35.0 million for the first nine months of 2024.

The company acquired a record 807,000 new customers in the first nine months of 2024, with a 24% reduction in acquisition costs per new customer.

ZEAL raised its revenue and EBITDA forecast for the 2024 financial year, expecting revenue between €158 million and €168 million and EBITDA between €42 million and €46 million.

The new charity lottery "Traumhausverlosung" was successfully launched, exceeding expectations.

ZEAL completed the squeeze-out of LOTTO24 AG, acquiring 100% of its shares, and resolved to cancel all 733,851 treasury shares.

A public share repurchase offer of up to €25 million was announced, aiming to repurchase up to 568,181 shares at €44.00 per share.

