ZEAL Network Soars: Surge in Customers, Revenue & Earnings, Forecast Upgraded
ZEAL Network SE has achieved remarkable growth in 2024, with soaring revenues, a surge in new customers, and strategic acquisitions, setting the stage for an optimistic financial outlook.
Foto: Tipp24 AG
- ZEAL Network SE reported a 41% increase in group revenue to €121.0 million and a 51% increase in EBITDA to €35.0 million for the first nine months of 2024.
- The company acquired a record 807,000 new customers in the first nine months of 2024, with a 24% reduction in acquisition costs per new customer.
- ZEAL raised its revenue and EBITDA forecast for the 2024 financial year, expecting revenue between €158 million and €168 million and EBITDA between €42 million and €46 million.
- The new charity lottery "Traumhausverlosung" was successfully launched, exceeding expectations.
- ZEAL completed the squeeze-out of LOTTO24 AG, acquiring 100% of its shares, and resolved to cancel all 733,851 treasury shares.
- A public share repurchase offer of up to €25 million was announced, aiming to repurchase up to 568,181 shares at €44.00 per share.
The next important date, Publication of the quarterly report Q3, at ZEAL Network is on 06.11.2024.
The price of ZEAL Network at the time of the news was 41,55EUR and was up +4,79 % compared with the previous day.
15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 41,75EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,48 % since publication.
