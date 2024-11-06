O'Key Group Unveils Impressive Q3 2024 Results
O'KEY Group S.A. has demonstrated robust growth in Q3 2024, with net retail revenue climbing 4.4% year-on-year to RUB 51.0 billion, fueled by strong performances in both hypermarkets and discounters.
- O'KEY hypermarkets experienced a 1.0% YoY revenue growth to RUB 33.3 billion, while DA! discounters saw an 11.5% increase to RUB 17.7 billion, with a 7.8% rise in like-for-like (LFL) revenue.
- For the first nine months of 2024, the Group's net retail revenue rose by 5.6% YoY to RUB 155.6 billion, with O'KEY hypermarkets up 1.6% and DA! discounters up 14.3%.
- As of September 30, 2024, O'KEY Group operated 296 stores (77 hypermarkets and 219 discounters) with a total selling space of 659,973 square meters.
- In August 2024, the Group appointed RCS Group as the new depositary for its global depositary receipts (GDR) programs.
- The Group's revenue for 2023 was RUB 207.9 billion, with an EBITDA of RUB 17.0 billion, reflecting its position as one of Russia's leading grocery retailers.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at O'Key Group is on 31.01.2025.
