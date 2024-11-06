PUMA's Q3 Sales Surge; EBIT Meets Expectations

PUMA's Q3 2024 sales grew by 5.0% (currency-adjusted) to €2,308 million, driven by growth in the Americas, Asia/Pacific, and EMEA regions.

The gross profit margin improved by 80 basis points to 47.9%, while operating expenses increased by 1.1% to €873 million.

Operating result (EBIT) rose by 0.3% to €237 million, with a confirmed 2024 outlook of mid-single-digit currency-adjusted sales growth and EBIT between €620 million and €670 million.

The Americas region saw an 11.4% increase in sales, while the Asia/Pacific and EMEA regions experienced growth of 3.0% and 0.8%, respectively.

PUMA's Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) business grew by 17.0%, contributing to an increased DTC share of 25.1% in Q3 2024.

The company announced a share buyback program, repurchasing 422,855 shares for €18.5 million in Q3, with a total of 1,123,268 shares repurchased for €49.8 million by the end of September 2024.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q3), at PUMA is on 06.11.2024.

The price of PUMA at the time of the news was 42,08EUR and was down -0,64 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 26.579,14PKT (-0,11 %).





