11880 Solutions AG: Strong EBITDA Growth and Stable Revenue in 2024

11880 Solutions AG maintained stable revenue of EUR 41.5 million in the first nine months of 2024, despite challenging economic conditions.

EBITDA increased significantly to EUR 3.6 million, compared to EUR 1.3 million in the same period of 2023.

Cash holdings rose from EUR 1.5 million to EUR 2.2 million in the first nine months of 2024.

The Digital segment's revenue slightly increased to EUR 33.6 million, with segment EBITDA rising to EUR 3.8 million.

The Directory Assistance segment saw a decrease in revenue to EUR 7.9 million, with an EBITDA of EUR -0.3 million.

11880 Solutions AG plans to save over EUR 1.5 million in rental costs and continue investing in product development and integration.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at 11 88 0 Solutions Akt is on 06.11.2024.

The price of 11 88 0 Solutions Akt at the time of the news was 0,8825EUR and was up +0,28 % compared with the previous day.





