    Original-Research

    45 Aufrufe 45 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Singulus Technologies AG (von NuWays AG): Hold

    Für Sie zusammengefasst
    • Singulus Technologies AG: Q3 Bericht am 13.11.2024
    • Umsatzsteigerung von 49% auf 21 Mio. EUR erwartet
    • EBIT bleibt negativ, aber Verbesserung auf -1,5 Mio. EUR
    Original-Research - Singulus Technologies AG (von NuWays AG): Hold
    Foto: Arne Dedert - DPA

    ^
    Original-Research: Singulus Technologies AG - from NuWays AG

    06.11.2024 / 09:01 CET/CEST
    Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
    The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

    Classification of NuWays AG to Singulus Technologies AG

    Company Name: Singulus Technologies AG ISIN: DE000A1681X5

    Reason for the research: Update
    Recommendation: Hold
    from: 06.11.2024
    Target price: EUR 1.60
    Target price on sight of: 12 months
    Last rating change:
    Analyst: Konstantin Völk

    Mixed Q3 preview // guidance looks ambitious

    Topic: Singulus will release its Q3 report on November 13th. We expect solid top-line growth and bottom-line improvement. However, to become profitable, the company still has to overcome major obstacles.

    Sales should increase 49% to EUR 21m (eNuW) from a low comparable base due to project postponements in H2'23. We expect EBIT to come in at EUR -1.5m, up from EUR -4.5m yoy, thanks to a higher sales contribution from the more profitable Semiconductor Segment and several cost-cutting measures. With EUR 24.4m order intake in H1'24e (47% of total order intake), the Semiconductor segment experienced a strong demand, which should benefit gross-profit margins in the coming quarters.

    Several cost saving measures in place: Already in 2022, Singulus closed the Fürstenfeldbruck site, which saves the company c. EUR 2m in OPEX (as stated in the Q1'23 CC). Beyond that, Singulus is relocating parts of the assembly for thin-film solar-modules to China. This will not only reduce shipping costs but also save money as several components for solar modules are cheaper in China.

    Ambitious FY guidance: Singulus revised its guidance in July to EUR 95-105m sales (old: EUR 120-130m) and an EBIT in the range of EUR 3.0-6.5m (old: low double-digit EURm). For us, the revised guidance still looks ambitious considering the current order backlog of EUR 70m (vs. EUR 67m H1'23) and the development of major projects. Hence, we expect only EUR 86m in sales and EUR -1.9m in EBIT for FY24e.
    Reorganization of financing: In August, the company announced the reorganization of its EUR 20m loan from CNBM. Further, CNBM guarantees Singulus to cover its financial obligations until March 31st 2025. Although CNBM has made a verbal promise to provide Singulus with the necessary liquidity beyond thatdate, Singulus' Going Concern beyond March 2025 looks still questionable and would require further improving operations in our view.

    As soon as long-term financing is secured, one should refocus again on the improving operating business with new innovative product solutions, i.e. in the fields of microLED, hydrogen and solid-state batteries, which have the potential to bring Singulus back to black numbers.

    We reiterate HOLD with an unchanged PT of EUR 1.60 based on DCF.

    You can download the research here: http://www.more-ir.de/d/31191.pdf For additional information visit our website: www.nuways-ag.com/research

    Contact for questions:
    NuWays AG - Equity Research
    Web: www.nuways-ag.com
    Email: research@nuways-ag.com
    LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag
    Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany
    ++++++++++
    Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.
    Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse. ++++++++++

    The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
    Archive at www.eqs-news.com

    2023285 06.11.2024 CET/CEST

    °

     

    Zusätzliche Unternehmensinformationen zur Singulus Technologies Aktie

    Die Singulus Technologies Aktie wird zum Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung der Nachricht mit einem Plus von +0,76 % und einem Kurs von 1,320 auf Tradegate (05. November 2024, 22:26 Uhr) gehandelt.

    Auf 7 Tage gesehen hat sich der Kurs der Singulus Technologies Aktie um -6,16 % verändert. Der Verlust auf 30 Tage beträgt -12,79 %.

    Die Marktkapitalisierung von Singulus Technologies bezifferte sich zuletzt auf 11,52 Mio..

    Die letzten 1 Analysten haben ein durchschnittliches Kursziel von 1,0000Euro.


    Rating: Hold
    Analyst:


    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte

    Die besten Community Beiträge zu Singulus Technologies - A1681X - DE000A1681X5

    Hier stellen wir 3 Kommentare aus der Community passend zu Singulus Technologies vor, die von unseren Nutzenden als besonders interessant, informativ oder als gute Chartanalyse bewertet wurden.


    dpa-AFX
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Die Nachrichtenagentur dpa-AFX zählt zu den führenden Anbietern von Finanz- und Wirtschaftsnachrichten in deutscher und englischer Sprache. Gestützt auf ein internationales Agentur-Netzwerk berichtet dpa-AFX unabhängig, zuverlässig und schnell von allen wichtigen Finanzstandorten der Welt.

    Die Nutzung der Inhalte in Form eines RSS-Feeds ist ausschließlich für private und nicht kommerzielle Internetangebote zulässig. Eine dauerhafte Archivierung der dpa-AFX-Nachrichten auf diesen Seiten ist nicht zulässig. Alle Rechte bleiben vorbehalten. (dpa-AFX)
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS-Feed abonnieren

    Verfasst von dpa-AFX
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte

    Original-Research Singulus Technologies AG (von NuWays AG): Hold ^ Original-Research: Singulus Technologies AG - from NuWays AG 06.11.2024 / 09:01 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The …