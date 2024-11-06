bet-at-home.com AG: 2024 Q1-Q3 Group Figures Revealed!

Gross betting and gaming revenue for the first three quarters of 2024 increased by 8.9% year-on-year to EUR 37,624 thousand, driven by online sports betting and gaming segments.

Personnel expenses decreased by 4.8% year-on-year, while advertising expenses grew by 18.0% to EUR 13,822 thousand, focusing on brand promotion and customer acquisition.

Other operating expenses rose by 56.6% due to a provision for Swiss VAT and claims for gambling loss reimbursements.

The consolidated net result for the period was EUR -3,252 thousand, with EBITDA before special items at EUR 2,837 thousand, an increase from the previous year.

The Group's consolidated equity declined to EUR 24,192 thousand, with an equity ratio of 43.6% as of 30 September 2024.

The Management Board expects gross betting and gaming revenue to be between EUR 45 million and EUR 53 million, with an improved EBITDA outlook of EUR 1.5 million to EUR 4.5 million.

The next important date, The translation of "Konzernquartalsmitteilung Q1-Q3 2024" to English is "Group Quarterly Report Q1-Q3 2024.", at bet-at-home.com is on 06.11.2024.

The price of bet-at-home.com at the time of the news was 3,0650EUR and was up +0,33 % compared with the previous day.





