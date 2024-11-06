123fahrschule Hits Record Q3 2024 Sales!
123fahrschule SE has achieved impressive growth, reporting record sales and a positive EBITDA for 2024. With plans to expand and digitalize, the company is poised for a transformative future.
- 123fahrschule SE reported record sales of EUR 5.7 million for Q3 2024, marking an 8% year-on-year increase.
- The company achieved a positive EBITDA of EUR 747 thousand for Q1-Q3 2024, with group EBITDA adjusted to around EUR 700 thousand.
- Operating cash flow for Q3 2024 was EUR 607 thousand, significantly higher than previous quarters, totaling EUR 1,493 thousand for Q1-Q3 2024.
- The company plans to enhance digitalization in driver's license training by 2026, focusing on simulators and software optimization to reduce costs.
- 123fahrschule is considering raising EUR 4-5 million through a convertible bond to finance investments in simulators and software development.
- The company aims to expand its driving school chain from over 60 to up to 200 locations in the coming years, focusing on digital training.
