Heliad: MODIFI Gains SMBC Asia Rising Fund Boost for SME Exports

MODIFI secured a $15 million strategic investment from SMBC Asia Rising Fund to enhance Asian exports by SMEs, with continued support from existing investors.

The investment aims to strengthen MODIFI's position in cross-border B2B payments and trade finance, focusing on rapid growth in Asia, particularly China and India.

MODIFI and SMBC have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to jointly develop digital solutions for SME exporters in Asia.

MODIFI has been recognized as one of the fastest-growing European fintech companies, facilitating over $3 billion in global trade for more than 1,800 companies since 2018.

The funding will accelerate MODIFI's expansion and provide SMEs with innovative cross-border financing solutions, optimizing cash flow and expanding international reach.

Heliad AG continues to support MODIFI, emphasizing the company's leadership in digital transformation and sustainable growth in global trade finance.

