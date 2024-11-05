All eyes of profitability // strategic repositioning confirmed

However, the total number of active subscribers declined slightly, influenced by ongoing seasonality and reduced reliance on deep discounting. Yet, the company is increasingly witnessing a stabilization with a customer base focusing more on quality and retention.

Marley Spoon reported solid Q3 2024 results , with sales reaching € 84m, up 8% yoy (9M sales -1% yoy). This was carried by the continued execution of the company’s strategic priorities, visible in a rise of order frequency of active subscribers (+11% yoy), improved average order volume (+13% yoy), slowed customer churn but also the successful integration of Bistro MD.

Importantly, Marley Spoon achieved a fourth consecutive quarter of positive operating EBITDA, posting € 2m, a € 3.7m yoy improvement (9M op. EBITDA € 3.9m). This turnaround is largely the result of the high contribution margin of 34.5% (+3.1pp yoy), a testament to the company’s successful efforts in shifting its discount-heavy acquisition strategy to focus on customer lifetime value and order size but also positive implications from an improving product mix in the US as a result of the bistroMD acquisition. Further, the company’s tight grip on G&A and marketing expenses reflect the successful pivot toward a more sustainable growth model that emphasizes profitability.

Upgraded FY24 contribution margin guidance. Thanks to notable contribution margin improvements across the group's end markets (9M: +2.3-3.1pp yoy) the company raised its FY24 expectations from previously flat yoy to a 2.8-3.1pp yoy increase. The previous op. EBITDA guidance of a mid-single €m figure was confirmed. Yet, sales growth vs 2023 is now seen to come in flat to low single-digit (in constant currency).

Overall, the investment case, which is based on the sustainable turnaround, remains intact. From 2025e onwards, the company looks set to return to growth thanks to a further stabilizing subscriber figure but also an increasing LTV of new subscribers (i.e. higher retention and increasing AOV/AOF). With this, Marley Spoon is on track to reach profitability and a positive free cash flow during the end of 2026e.

BUY with a € 4.9 PT (old: € 5.40) based on DCF.