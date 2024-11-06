ConnexPay Partners with Shift4 to Streamline Payment Solutions in Europe
Center Valley, Pa. (ots/PRNewswire) - The collaboration combines Shift4's top
acquiring services with ConnexPay's all-in-one payments platform to deliver
seamless PayIn and PayOut functions to businesses across various markets,
including OTA and Hospitality.
Shift4 (https://www.shift4.com/) (NYSE: FOUR), a global leader in integrated
payments and commerce technology, today announced a strategic partnership with
ConnexPay (https://connexpay.com/) , the world's first all-in-one payments
platform. This partnership will empower online travel agencies (OTAs) and
hospitality businesses in the UK and European markets by integrating ConnexPay's
payment issuance solutions with Shift4's leading payment processing
infrastructure.
Through this partnership, ConnexPay will leverage Shift4's expertise in the
European payments landscape to expand within the UK and EU markets. Supported by
Shift4's full acquiring services with 3D Secure, ConnexPay is able to offer
Gross Settlement payouts via third-party integration, unlocking new growth
potential in key regions for both companies.
By merging PayIn (the process of accepting payments from customers) and PayOut
(issuing payments to suppliers) into one unified system, ConnexPay reduces the
operational burden on merchants and enhances financial reconciliation. Shift4's
advanced acquiring capabilities will enable ConnexPay merchants to access
next-day settlement along with the ability to issue virtual cards in real-time
to one or more suppliers using incoming funds from customers.
"Combining ConnexPay's advanced virtual card issuance capabilities with Shift4's
comprehensive payment processing platform allows us to offer an end-to-end
solution that meets the unique needs of the travel and hospitality industries
across the UK and EU markets," said France Blanchard, SVP Account Management &
Onboarding, Europe, at Shift4. "We've already seen strong interest within key
markets, and with ConnexPay's expansion efforts underway, we're excited about
the potential to scale this solution in more countries across Europe."
"The combination of ConnexPay's issuance solutions and Shift4's acquiring
services creates a robust platform that can scale the European continental
markets," said Ben Peters, CEO, ConnexPay. "This partnership allows us to
support more OTAs and other travel-related businesses with a secure, all-in-one
solution that not only enhances operational efficiency but also improves cash
flow management."
With plans to significantly scale its processing operations in various regions
throughout Europe, the growth will be supported by Shift4's proven capacity to
