    ConnexPay Partners with Shift4 to Streamline Payment Solutions in Europe

    Center Valley, Pa. (ots/PRNewswire) - The collaboration combines Shift4's top
    acquiring services with ConnexPay's all-in-one payments platform to deliver
    seamless PayIn and PayOut functions to businesses across various markets,
    including OTA and Hospitality.

    Shift4 (https://www.shift4.com/) (NYSE: FOUR), a global leader in integrated
    payments and commerce technology, today announced a strategic partnership with
    ConnexPay (https://connexpay.com/) , the world's first all-in-one payments
    platform. This partnership will empower online travel agencies (OTAs) and
    hospitality businesses in the UK and European markets by integrating ConnexPay's
    payment issuance solutions with Shift4's leading payment processing
    infrastructure.

    Through this partnership, ConnexPay will leverage Shift4's expertise in the
    European payments landscape to expand within the UK and EU markets. Supported by
    Shift4's full acquiring services with 3D Secure, ConnexPay is able to offer
    Gross Settlement payouts via third-party integration, unlocking new growth
    potential in key regions for both companies.

    By merging PayIn (the process of accepting payments from customers) and PayOut
    (issuing payments to suppliers) into one unified system, ConnexPay reduces the
    operational burden on merchants and enhances financial reconciliation. Shift4's
    advanced acquiring capabilities will enable ConnexPay merchants to access
    next-day settlement along with the ability to issue virtual cards in real-time
    to one or more suppliers using incoming funds from customers.

    "Combining ConnexPay's advanced virtual card issuance capabilities with Shift4's
    comprehensive payment processing platform allows us to offer an end-to-end
    solution that meets the unique needs of the travel and hospitality industries
    across the UK and EU markets," said France Blanchard, SVP Account Management &
    Onboarding, Europe, at Shift4. "We've already seen strong interest within key
    markets, and with ConnexPay's expansion efforts underway, we're excited about
    the potential to scale this solution in more countries across Europe."

    "The combination of ConnexPay's issuance solutions and Shift4's acquiring
    services creates a robust platform that can scale the European continental
    markets," said Ben Peters, CEO, ConnexPay. "This partnership allows us to
    support more OTAs and other travel-related businesses with a secure, all-in-one
    solution that not only enhances operational efficiency but also improves cash
    flow management."

    With plans to significantly scale its processing operations in various regions
    throughout Europe, the growth will be supported by Shift4's proven capacity to
