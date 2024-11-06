ConnexPay Partners with Shift4 to Streamline Payment Solutions in Europe

Center Valley, Pa. (ots/PRNewswire) - The collaboration combines Shift4's top

acquiring services with ConnexPay's all-in-one payments platform to deliver

seamless PayIn and PayOut functions to businesses across various markets,

including OTA and Hospitality.



Shift4 (https://www.shift4.com/) (NYSE: FOUR), a global leader in integrated

payments and commerce technology, today announced a strategic partnership with

ConnexPay (https://connexpay.com/) , the world's first all-in-one payments

platform. This partnership will empower online travel agencies (OTAs) and

hospitality businesses in the UK and European markets by integrating ConnexPay's

payment issuance solutions with Shift4's leading payment processing

infrastructure.





Through this partnership, ConnexPay will leverage Shift4's expertise in theEuropean payments landscape to expand within the UK and EU markets. Supported byShift4's full acquiring services with 3D Secure, ConnexPay is able to offerGross Settlement payouts via third-party integration, unlocking new growthpotential in key regions for both companies.By merging PayIn (the process of accepting payments from customers) and PayOut(issuing payments to suppliers) into one unified system, ConnexPay reduces theoperational burden on merchants and enhances financial reconciliation. Shift4'sadvanced acquiring capabilities will enable ConnexPay merchants to accessnext-day settlement along with the ability to issue virtual cards in real-timeto one or more suppliers using incoming funds from customers."Combining ConnexPay's advanced virtual card issuance capabilities with Shift4'scomprehensive payment processing platform allows us to offer an end-to-endsolution that meets the unique needs of the travel and hospitality industriesacross the UK and EU markets," said France Blanchard, SVP Account Management &Onboarding, Europe, at Shift4. "We've already seen strong interest within keymarkets, and with ConnexPay's expansion efforts underway, we're excited aboutthe potential to scale this solution in more countries across Europe.""The combination of ConnexPay's issuance solutions and Shift4's acquiringservices creates a robust platform that can scale the European continentalmarkets," said Ben Peters, CEO, ConnexPay. "This partnership allows us tosupport more OTAs and other travel-related businesses with a secure, all-in-onesolution that not only enhances operational efficiency but also improves cashflow management."With plans to significantly scale its processing operations in various regionsthroughout Europe, the growth will be supported by Shift4's proven capacity to