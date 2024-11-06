EDAG Engineering Group: Q3 2024 Results & Revised 2024 Outlook Revealed

EDAG Engineering Group AG reported a revenue of 633.9 million Euros for the first nine months of 2024, a 0.9% increase from the previous year.

The adjusted EBIT was 33.1 million Euros, 8.0 million Euros lower than the previous year, with an adjusted EBIT margin of 5.2% compared to 6.5% the previous year.

The decline in revenue and margin in Q3 2024 is attributed to a tense market situation, underutilization, and project postponements by major customers.

The outlook for 2024 has been revised, with expected revenues ranging from the previous year's level to -3%, and an adjusted EBIT margin of around 4% to 5%.

Restructuring measures amounting to 25 to 35 million Euros are planned to adjust the cost base, impacting earnings after taxes but not the adjusted EBIT.

The financial report for Q3 2024 will be released on November 7th, 2024, and strategic measures are being accelerated to maintain global competitiveness and achieve profitable growth.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q3), at EDAG Engineering Group is on 07.11.2024.

The price of EDAG Engineering Group at the time of the news was 7,8600EUR and was down -1,87 % compared with the previous day.

14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 7,7500EUR this corresponds to a minus of -1,40 % since publication.





