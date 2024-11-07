Basler AG Confirms 2024 Nine-Month Results: Strong Business Performance
Basler AG navigates a challenging 2024 with mixed results: sales dip 13%, yet order intake rises 4%. EBITDA surges, and pre-tax losses shrink. Revised forecasts and strategic cost cuts aim for stability.
Foto: Basler AG
- Basler AG reported sales of EUR 136.7 million for the first nine months of 2024, a decrease of 13% compared to EUR 157.5 million in the previous year.
- Incoming orders increased by 4% to EUR 133.5 million, up from EUR 128.3 million in the previous year.
- The company achieved an EBITDA of EUR 9.0 million, significantly improving from EUR 3.3 million in the previous year.
- Basler AG's pre-tax result improved to EUR -4.9 million, a 70% reduction from EUR -16.1 million in the previous year, with a pre-tax return rate of -3.6%.
- The forecast for 2024 has been adjusted, with expected sales between EUR 178 to 184 million and a pre-tax result projected to be between EUR -8 to -12 million.
- The management plans to lower the break-even point for 2025 to below EUR 180 million by reducing personnel costs and freezing material costs and investments.
-0,32 %
+3,60 %
-32,59 %
-32,59 %
-31,36 %
-87,71 %
-61,24 %
+40,48 %
-35,17 %
ISIN:DE0005102008WKN:510200
