Alzchem Group AG's EBITDA Soars 36.4% to €76.8M in 2024's First 9 Months

Alzchem Group AG reported a 36.4% increase in EBITDA to EUR 76.8 million in the first nine months of 2024, with an EBITDA margin rising to 18.5%.

Group sales increased by 4.4% to EUR 415.2 million, driven by a 13.4% rise in the specialty chemicals business, despite a 10.5% decline in the Basics & Intermediates segment.

The consolidated result for the period rose by 65.6% to EUR 39.1 million, with operating cash flow increasing by 68.0% to EUR 75.1 million and free cash flow climbing by 59.8% to EUR 48.7 million.

The Human Nutrition, Animal Nutrition, and Defense segments performed particularly well, while the Custom Manufacturing and NITRALZ businesses faced challenges.

Alzchem received a Platinum Medal for sustainable corporate governance, placing it among the top 1% of companies evaluated by EcoVadis.

For the fiscal year 2024, Alzchem expects consolidated sales to grow to around EUR 570 million, with EBITDA projected to exceed EUR 100 million and the EBITDA margin slightly above 17.5%.

