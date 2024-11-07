Adtran Networks SE Unveils Impressive Q3 2024 Results
Adtran Networks SE faced a challenging Q3 2024, with revenues dropping by 30.4% and a net loss of EUR 5.0 million. Despite these setbacks, the company improved its cash flow and reduced total financial debt, positioning itself for future growth in network expansion and digital infrastructure.
- Adtran Networks SE reported a 30.4% decrease in Q3 2024 revenue to EUR 101.4 million compared to Q3 2023, with a 35.6% decrease for the 9M 2024 period.
- The company experienced a net loss of EUR 5.0 million in Q3 2024, compared to a net income of EUR 1.3 million in Q3 2023, primarily due to lower revenues and higher interest rates from a new bank loan.
- Cash flow from operating activities improved significantly by 43.3% in Q3 2024 to EUR 42.8 million, and by 53.5% for the 9M 2024 period, due to high cash inflows from net working capital.
- Total financial debt decreased by EUR 3.3 million to EUR 93.5 million by the end of 9M 2024, with liabilities to banks increasing significantly from EUR 13.3 million to EUR 67.2 million.
- The management board anticipates continued soft demand for the remainder of 2024, particularly in optical networking technology, but expects improvements as interest rates ease and the macroeconomic outlook remains favorable.
- Adtran Networks is strategically positioned to benefit from future demand in network expansion and digital infrastructure, with opportunities for market share growth, especially in Europe.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 13.184,52PKT (-1,58 %).
-0,10 %
+0,61 %
+1,55 %
+2,07 %
-1,43 %
+53,51 %
+183,17 %
+600,36 %
+368,57 %
ISIN:DE0005103006WKN:510300
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte