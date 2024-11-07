Knaus Tabbert: Q3 Revenue & Earnings Boosted by Dealer Support Initiatives
Knaus Tabbert faces a challenging financial landscape as recent dealer support initiatives have dented earnings. Despite a solid order backlog, sales and margins have dipped, prompting leadership changes and a cautious outlook for 2024.
Foto: Knaus Tabbert AG
- Initiatives to support the dealer network had a short-term negative impact on Knaus Tabbert's earnings.
- Nine-month sales decreased by 16.4% to EUR 897.2 million compared to the previous year.
- Adjusted EBITDA margin dropped to 4.8% from 8.3% in the same period last year.
- The order backlog remains solid at EUR 577 million, indicating a healthy end-customer market.
- Werner Vaterl has taken over as interim CEO, focusing on increasing efficiency and profitability.
- The 2024 financial year forecast expects revenue of around EUR 1.3 billion, with an adjusted EBITDA margin significantly below the previous forecast.
