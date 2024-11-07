Knaus Tabbert: Q3 Revenue & Earnings Boosted by Dealer Support Initiatives

Initiatives to support the dealer network had a short-term negative impact on Knaus Tabbert's earnings.

Nine-month sales decreased by 16.4% to EUR 897.2 million compared to the previous year.

Adjusted EBITDA margin dropped to 4.8% from 8.3% in the same period last year.

The order backlog remains solid at EUR 577 million, indicating a healthy end-customer market.

Werner Vaterl has taken over as interim CEO, focusing on increasing efficiency and profitability.

The 2024 financial year forecast expects revenue of around EUR 1.3 billion, with an adjusted EBITDA margin significantly below the previous forecast.

The price of Knaus Tabbert at the time of the news was 20,160EUR and was down -0,22 % compared with the previous day.

17 minutes after the article was published, the price was 20,170EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,05 % since publication.





