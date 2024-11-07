Ringmetall: Stable Revenue & High Margins Amid Falling Steel Prices

Ringmetall SE maintained stable Group revenue despite declining steel prices, with a slight decrease of 1.0% to EUR 134.1 million.

EBITDA improved by 3.6% to EUR 18.8 million, with a high EBITDA margin of 14.1%.

The US market showed robust performance, while the UK market recovered noticeably after previous subdued performance.

Demand for clamping rings stagnated, and sales of bag-in-box systems were below expectations due to production line adjustments.

The Management Board maintains its guidance for 2024, expecting Group revenue between EUR 170 to 185 million and EBITDA between EUR 22 to 27 million.

Ringmetall is a leading international supplier of industrial packaging, contributing to the circular economy with highly recyclable products.

The price of Ringmetall at the time of the news was 3,1250EUR and was down -0,16 % compared with the previous day.

17 minutes after the article was published, the price was 3,1300EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,16 % since publication.





