Branicks Group: 2024 9-Month Results Show Promising Growth

Funds from operations after minority interests increased to EUR 36.1 million.

19 external real estate sales were completed in a moderately growing transaction market.

Assets under management amounted to EUR 12.1 billion as of September 30, 2024.

Bridge financing for the majority stake in VIB-Vermögen AG was fully repaid.

The loan-to-value (LTV) ratio decreased to 58.2% as of September 30, 2024.

Branicks Group AG plans sales with a total volume of EUR 650 to 900 million across all segments for 2024.

