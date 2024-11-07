Hamborner REIT: Stable Q3 Growth, 2024 Forecast Updated

HAMBORNER REIT AG reported stable business development in Q3 2024, with rental income of EUR 69.8 million, a 2.8% increase year-on-year.

Funds from Operations (FFO) slightly declined by 1.0% to EUR 41.8 million, with FFO per share at EUR 0.51.

The company's REIT equity ratio remained high at 54.9%, while the loan-to-value ratio (EPRA LTV) decreased to 44.4% as of 30 September 2024.

The property portfolio remained unchanged with 67 properties, but a contract was signed to sell an office property in Hamburg for EUR 8.0 million, 27% above its fair value.

The net asset value (NAV) per share decreased by 1.1% to EUR 9.91, and the total property portfolio value was EUR 1,465.4 million, down 0.4% from the end of 2023.

The company revised its full-year forecast for 2024, expecting rental income at the upper end of EUR 92.0 million to EUR 93.0 million and an operating result between EUR 50.0 million and EUR 51.0 million.

The next important date, Publication of the Q3 2024 quarterly statement, at Hamborner REIT is on 07.11.2024.

The price of Hamborner REIT at the time of the news was 6,4650EUR and was down -0,08 % compared with the previous day.

16 minutes after the article was published, the price was 6,5650EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,55 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 13.184,52PKT (-1,58 %).





