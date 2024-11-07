Nordex Group Achieves Steady Revenue Growth & Profitability Boost
Nordex Group's financial performance soared in 2024, with sales up 14% and a robust EBITDA margin. The company also saw impressive growth in order intake and production, marking a dynamic year.
- Nordex Group's sales increased by 14% to EUR 5.1 billion in the first nine months of 2024.
- The EBITDA margin improved to 3.7%, with expectations to reach the top end of the 3-4% margin guidance for the full year.
- Free cash flow generation reached EUR 159 million in the third quarter of 2024.
- Order intake in the Projects segment increased by 4% to 5.1 GW, with a total value of EUR 4.6 billion.
- Turbine assembly production increased by 1.1% to 5,090 MW, and rotor blade production rose to 3,823 units.
- The Nordex Group installed 944 wind turbines totaling 5.0 GW across 24 countries in the first nine months of 2024.
The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q3), at Nordex is on 07.11.2024.
The price of Nordex at the time of the news was 12,130EUR and was down -0,25 % compared with the previous day.
15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 12,330EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,65 % since publication.
At this time, the index MDAX was at 26.412,40PKT (-0,74 %).
ISIN:DE000A0D6554WKN:A0D655
