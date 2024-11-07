Westwing Thrives: Q3 2024 Growth & Improved EBITDA Margin in Tough Market

Westwing achieved a 2% increase in GMV and a 3% increase in revenue in Q3 2024, despite a declining market.

The adjusted EBITDA margin improved to 3.7%, with an adjusted EBITDA of EUR 4 million, up from 2.5% in the previous year.

The Westwing Collection's share of Group GMV increased by 10 percentage points to 58% in Q3 2024.

Westwing made progress on its 3-step plan, including rolling out a new technology platform in four additional countries.

The company confirmed its financial guidance for 2024, expecting revenue between EUR 415 million and EUR 445 million.

Westwing strengthened its premium brand positioning with strategic initiatives, including a collaboration with MEISSEN.

The next important date, Publication of the quarterly statement for the third quarter of 2024, at Westwing is on 07.11.2024.

The price of Westwing at the time of the news was 7,1400EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.

25 minutes after the article was published, the price was 7,1200EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,28 % since publication.






