Rational AG: Stellar Performance in First Nine Months of 2024

Rational AG reported sales revenues of 875 million euros, reflecting a 5% growth in the first nine months of 2024.

The Americas were the most significant growth driver, with sales revenues increasing by 8% in North America and 10% in South America.

The EBIT for the first nine months of 2024 was 226.6 million euros, with an EBIT margin of 25.9%.

The iCombi product group saw a 4% increase in sales revenue, while the iVario product group experienced a 12% increase.

Employee satisfaction remains high, with 88% of employees proud to work for Rational AG and 90% satisfied with their jobs.

Rational AG confirmed its 2024 forecast, expecting an EBIT margin of around 26% and maintaining growth in the medium single-digit percentage range.

The next important date, Financial Figures / Conference Call 9 Months 2024, at Rational is on 07.11.2024.

The price of Rational at the time of the news was 884,75EUR and was down -0,14 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 890,00EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,59 % since publication.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 26.412,40PKT (-0,74 %).





