Rational AG: Stellar Performance in First Nine Months of 2024
Rational AG has achieved impressive growth, with sales reaching 875 million euros in the first nine months of 2024. The Americas led the charge, and employee satisfaction remains notably high.
Foto: Rational AG
- Rational AG reported sales revenues of 875 million euros, reflecting a 5% growth in the first nine months of 2024.
- The Americas were the most significant growth driver, with sales revenues increasing by 8% in North America and 10% in South America.
- The EBIT for the first nine months of 2024 was 226.6 million euros, with an EBIT margin of 25.9%.
- The iCombi product group saw a 4% increase in sales revenue, while the iVario product group experienced a 12% increase.
- Employee satisfaction remains high, with 88% of employees proud to work for Rational AG and 90% satisfied with their jobs.
- Rational AG confirmed its 2024 forecast, expecting an EBIT margin of around 26% and maintaining growth in the medium single-digit percentage range.
The next important date, Financial Figures / Conference Call 9 Months 2024, at Rational is on 07.11.2024.
The price of Rational at the time of the news was 884,75EUR and was down -0,14 % compared with the previous day.
15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 890,00EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,59 % since publication.
At this time, the index MDAX was at 26.412,40PKT (-0,74 %).
ISIN:DE0007010803WKN:701080
