Nemetschek Group Thrives in Q3 2024, Confirms Strong Year-End Outlook

Nemetschek Group reported a 94.3% increase in Subscription/SaaS revenue to EUR 150.3 million in Q3 2024, with 77.5% organic growth excluding the GoCanvas acquisition.

Annual recurring revenue (ARR) grew by 33.0% to EUR 883.3 million, with organic growth of 25.2%.

Group revenue increased by 15.1% to EUR 253.0 million in Q3, with an organic growth of 8.9%.

The EBITDA margin in Q3 was 30.1%, affected by the GoCanvas acquisition, with an organic margin of 32.2%.

The acquisition of GoCanvas, a US-based SaaS company, was completed on July 1, 2024, contributing to future growth and strengthening Nemetschek's market position in North America.

The Executive Board confirmed the outlook for 2024, expecting revenue growth between 10% and 11% organically, with an ARR growth of around 25% and an EBITDA margin between 30% and 31%.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at Nemetschek is on 07.11.2024.

The price of Nemetschek at the time of the news was 100,05EUR and was down -0,17 % compared with the previous day.

14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 101,15EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,10 % since publication.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 26.412,40PKT (-0,74 %).





