    SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner: Q3 2024 Results Confirm Growth Path

    SNP's Q3 2024 results showcase impressive growth, with order entry and revenue both up by 24%. Notably, the EXA segment doubled its revenue, and the company expanded into Dubai, boosting its SAP transformation services.

    • SNP reported a 24% increase in order entry to €74.9 million and a 24% growth in group revenue to €66.8 million for Q3 2024.
    • The EBIT margin improved to 12.2%, and operating cash flow rose significantly to €12.8 million.
    • The EXA segment showed substantial growth, with revenue increasing by 104% to €4.3 million.
    • SNP expanded its presence in the Middle East with a new location in Dubai, targeting SAP transformations.
    • The company revised its 2024 revenue forecast upwards to between €240 million and €250 million, with an expected EBIT of €21 million to €25 million.
    • SNP's software business outpaced the service sector, with software revenue increasing by 27% to €23.3 million.

