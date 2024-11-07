SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner: Q3 2024 Results Confirm Growth Path

SNP reported a 24% increase in order entry to €74.9 million and a 24% growth in group revenue to €66.8 million for Q3 2024.

The EBIT margin improved to 12.2%, and operating cash flow rose significantly to €12.8 million.

The EXA segment showed substantial growth, with revenue increasing by 104% to €4.3 million.

SNP expanded its presence in the Middle East with a new location in Dubai, targeting SAP transformations.

The company revised its 2024 revenue forecast upwards to between €240 million and €250 million, with an expected EBIT of €21 million to €25 million.

SNP's software business outpaced the service sector, with software revenue increasing by 27% to €23.3 million.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner is on 07.11.2024.

The price of SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner at the time of the news was 52,50EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.





