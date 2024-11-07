SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner: Q3 2024 Results Confirm Growth Path
SNP's Q3 2024 results showcase impressive growth, with order entry and revenue both up by 24%. Notably, the EXA segment doubled its revenue, and the company expanded into Dubai, boosting its SAP transformation services.
- SNP reported a 24% increase in order entry to €74.9 million and a 24% growth in group revenue to €66.8 million for Q3 2024.
- The EBIT margin improved to 12.2%, and operating cash flow rose significantly to €12.8 million.
- The EXA segment showed substantial growth, with revenue increasing by 104% to €4.3 million.
- SNP expanded its presence in the Middle East with a new location in Dubai, targeting SAP transformations.
- The company revised its 2024 revenue forecast upwards to between €240 million and €250 million, with an expected EBIT of €21 million to €25 million.
- SNP's software business outpaced the service sector, with software revenue increasing by 27% to €23.3 million.
