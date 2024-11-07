ams-OSRAM Boosts Strategic Savings by €75m Amid Strong Q3 Revenue

ams OSRAM reported Q3 2024 revenues of EUR 881 million, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 18.8% and free cash flow of EUR 188 million.

The company has upsized its "Re-establish the Base" strategic savings program by an additional EUR 75 million, targeting total savings of approximately EUR 225 million by the end of 2026.

The semiconductor business remains stable, with revenues of EUR 647 million in Q3, while the overall revenue showed a slight year-over-year decline of 3%.

The company achieved a strong cash position of EUR 1.1 billion and realized EUR 85 million in run-rate savings ahead of schedule from its efficiency program.

For Q4 2024, ams OSRAM expects revenues between EUR 810 million and EUR 910 million, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 15% to 18%, reflecting seasonal business trends.

The company anticipates a weak start to Q1 2025 but expects growth in its semiconductor core portfolio throughout the year.

The next important date, Quarterly report, at ams-OSRAM is on 07.11.2024.

The price of ams-OSRAM at the time of the news was 8,6970EUR and was down -0,16 % compared with the previous day.





