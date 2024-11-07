Delivery Hero Soars with Strong Q3 Results & Boosted 2024 Outlook

Delivery Hero reported a 9% year-over-year growth in Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) for Q3 2024, with a notable 25% growth outside Asia.

Total Segment Revenue grew by 24% year-over-year in Q3 2024, driven by stronger monetization and increased order volumes.

The company updated its FY 2024 guidance, targeting GMV growth at the upper end of 7-9% and Total Segment Revenue growth at the upper end of 18-21%.

Free Cash Flow guidance for FY 2024 was raised to €50-100 million, reflecting a strong financial position with a cash balance of €1.65 billion.

The MENA segment achieved a GMV growth of 30% year-over-year, while the Europe platform business reached break-even on adjusted EBITDA.

The Integrated Verticals segment is on track to achieve positive adjusted EBITDA by December 2024, with a GMV growth of 32% year-over-year in Q3 2024.

