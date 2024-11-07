Lenzing Sees Boost in Operating Results: A Promising Turnaround

Lenzing Group's revenue increased by 5% year-on-year to EUR 2 billion in the first three quarters of 2024, driven by a 10.9% rise in fiber sales.

EBITDA rose by 20.3% to EUR 263.7 million, with an EBITDA margin improvement from 11.7% to 13.5%.

The company confirmed its EBITDA guidance for 2024 despite ongoing challenges with high external costs for raw materials, energy, and logistics.

Net loss after tax decreased to EUR -111.1 million, with earnings per share improving to EUR -3.50 from EUR -4.90 in the previous year.

Lenzing successfully issued a USD 650 million green bond for its Brazilian joint venture, supporting the construction of a major pulp plant.

The company anticipates continued growth in demand for sustainable fibers and is well-positioned to enhance its market leadership in this area.

The price of Lenzing at the time of the news was 30,85EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.

26 minutes after the article was published, the price was 31,13EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,89 % since publication.






