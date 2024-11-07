Mutares Boosts Revenue by 14% in First Nine Months

Mutares increased its consolidated revenues by 14% to EUR 3,892.8 million in the first nine months of 2024.

Revenues from consulting services and management fees grew by 12% to EUR 84.3 million.

A new bond was placed to support further growth and international expansion, with a volume of EUR 135 million.

The defense subsidiary Steyr Motors successfully completed an IPO in October, valued at EUR 82.7 million.

Mutares plans further acquisitions, with six transactions signed, totaling around EUR 1.3 billion in sales volume.

The company aims to achieve Group revenues of EUR 10 billion and a net income of EUR 200 million by 2028.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at mutares is on 07.11.2024.

The price of mutares at the time of the news was 23,650EUR and was down -0,42 % compared with the previous day.

14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 23,800EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,63 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 13.184,52PKT (-1,58 %).





