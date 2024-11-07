SUESS MicroTec Thrives: Profitable Growth in Q3
In Q3 2024, the company experienced remarkable growth, with sales soaring by 46% and a robust order book of €430.8 million, ensuring strong prospects into 2025.
Foto: Business_Wire - picture-alliance/ dpa | Photo
- Significant growth in sales, gross profit margin, and EBIT margin in Q3 2024.
- Order book of €430.8 million ensures high visibility into 2025.
- Sales rose by 46% to €295.3 million after nine months.
- Gross profit margin increased to 39.0% in Q3 2024, with significant contributions from both business segments.
- Management Board confirms forecast for 2024, expecting sales between €380 and €410 million.
- Order intake in Q3 was below the previous year's figure, but demand outside China increased significantly.
The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q3), at SUESS MicroTec is on 07.11.2024.
The price of SUESS MicroTec at the time of the news was 54,50EUR and was down -1,00 % compared with the previous day.
15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 53,15EUR this corresponds to a minus of -2,48 % since publication.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 13.184,52PKT (-1,58 %).
