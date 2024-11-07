IuteCredit Finance Bond 11% till 10/26: Profitable Shift to Modern Banking

Iute Group is transitioning from a fintech microcredit provider to a modern banking group in Southeastern Europe, with a focus on wallet services, insurance intermediation, and instant lending.

The number of active customers decreased slightly to 266,000, but total customers increased to 1.17 million, with revenue per customer rising to 410 EUR.

The group's consolidated balance sheet grew by 8.7% to 408.5 million EUR, and equity increased by 13.0% to 72.1 million EUR as of September 30, 2024.

Loan payouts increased by 30.7% to 278.6 million EUR, and the gross loan portfolio grew by 18.8% to 299.3 million EUR.

Interest and commission fee income slightly decreased by 0.5% to 68.5 million EUR, while total revenue increased by 6.1% to 83.7 million EUR.

Iute Group's net profit was 7.5 million EUR, affected by higher marketing, legal, and consulting costs, with a focus on achieving a net profit target of 10 million EUR for the year.

