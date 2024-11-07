IuteCredit Finance Bond 11% till 10/26: Profitable Shift to Modern Banking
Iute Group is evolving into a modern banking powerhouse in Southeastern Europe, enhancing its services in digital wallets, insurance, and instant loans, while navigating financial growth and strategic challenges.
- Iute Group is transitioning from a fintech microcredit provider to a modern banking group in Southeastern Europe, with a focus on wallet services, insurance intermediation, and instant lending.
- The number of active customers decreased slightly to 266,000, but total customers increased to 1.17 million, with revenue per customer rising to 410 EUR.
- The group's consolidated balance sheet grew by 8.7% to 408.5 million EUR, and equity increased by 13.0% to 72.1 million EUR as of September 30, 2024.
- Loan payouts increased by 30.7% to 278.6 million EUR, and the gross loan portfolio grew by 18.8% to 299.3 million EUR.
- Interest and commission fee income slightly decreased by 0.5% to 68.5 million EUR, while total revenue increased by 6.1% to 83.7 million EUR.
- Iute Group's net profit was 7.5 million EUR, affected by higher marketing, legal, and consulting costs, with a focus on achieving a net profit target of 10 million EUR for the year.
The price of IuteCredit Finance Unternehmensanleihe 11,00 % bis 10/26 at the time of the news was 96,18EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.
38 minutes after the article was published, the price was 96,00EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,19 % since publication.
ISIN:XS2378483494WKN:A3KT6M
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.