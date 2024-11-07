APONTIS PHARMA: Profitable 9M 2024 Growth, Revenue Guidance Updated

APONTIS PHARMA reported a 46.8% increase in revenue from Single Pill combinations, reaching EUR 26.2 million in 9M 2024 compared to EUR 17.9 million in 9M 2023.

The collaboration with Novartis contributed EUR 5.6 million to revenues, specifically from asthma products Atectura and Enerzair.

EBITDA improved significantly to EUR 2.7 million in 9M 2024 from a loss of EUR 7.0 million in 9M 2023, due to higher revenues and a reduced cost base.

The net result turned profitable at EUR 0.8 million in 9M 2024, compared to a net loss of EUR 6.2 million in 9M 2023.

The full-year revenue forecast for 2024 was slightly lowered to EUR 48.7 million from EUR 50.7 million, while the EBITDA forecast remains unchanged at EUR 3.3 million.

Zentiva made a voluntary public purchase offer for APONTIS PHARMA shares at EUR 10.00 per share, which the Executive and Supervisory Boards recommend accepting, noting a premium of around 52.9% compared to the closing price on October 15, 2024.

The price of APONTIS PHARMA at the time of the news was 9,7500EUR and was down -0,41 % compared with the previous day.

19 minutes after the article was published, the price was 9,7700EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,21 % since publication.





