APONTIS PHARMA: Profitable 9M 2024 Growth, Revenue Guidance Updated
APONTIS PHARMA has seen a remarkable financial turnaround, with significant revenue growth and a return to profitability in 2024, driven by successful collaborations and strategic cost management.
- APONTIS PHARMA reported a 46.8% increase in revenue from Single Pill combinations, reaching EUR 26.2 million in 9M 2024 compared to EUR 17.9 million in 9M 2023.
- The collaboration with Novartis contributed EUR 5.6 million to revenues, specifically from asthma products Atectura and Enerzair.
- EBITDA improved significantly to EUR 2.7 million in 9M 2024 from a loss of EUR 7.0 million in 9M 2023, due to higher revenues and a reduced cost base.
- The net result turned profitable at EUR 0.8 million in 9M 2024, compared to a net loss of EUR 6.2 million in 9M 2023.
- The full-year revenue forecast for 2024 was slightly lowered to EUR 48.7 million from EUR 50.7 million, while the EBITDA forecast remains unchanged at EUR 3.3 million.
- Zentiva made a voluntary public purchase offer for APONTIS PHARMA shares at EUR 10.00 per share, which the Executive and Supervisory Boards recommend accepting, noting a premium of around 52.9% compared to the closing price on October 15, 2024.
The price of APONTIS PHARMA at the time of the news was 9,7500EUR and was down -0,41 % compared with the previous day.
19 minutes after the article was published, the price was 9,7700EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,21 % since publication.
ISIN:DE000A3CMGM5WKN:A3CMGM
