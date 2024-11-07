CLIQ Digital Unveils Impressive Q3 2024 Results

CLIQ Digital reported a significant cash flow improvement quarter-on-quarter, with EBITDA stabilizing at €6 million despite a decrease in sales.

The company is making progress with its transformation program, focusing on cost-cutting, new products, and diversifying sales channels.

CLIQ Digital repurchased 84% of the maximum share buyback volume for €5 million as of November 1, 2024.

Group sales declined by 21% in Q3 2024 compared to Q2 2024, mainly due to a strategic focus on profitability and a lower cost per acquisition.

The customer base for bundled- and single-content streaming services decreased to 0.7 million by September 30, 2024, as the company focused on profitability.

CLIQ Digital launched new digital products and sales channels, aiming to diversify and optimize performance marketing.

The price of Cliq Digital at the time of the news was 5,3900EUR and was down -0,37 % compared with the previous day.

14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 5,4000EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,19 % since publication.





