Instone Real Estate Group: Strong Performance Boosts Year-End Targets

Instone Group is on track to meet its full-year targets with solid business performance and increasing private demand.

Adjusted revenues for the first nine months of 2024 were EUR 384.5 million, slightly below the previous year's EUR 433.3 million, but in line with expectations.

The adjusted gross profit margin remained high at 24.2%, indicating strong project quality and cost leadership.

Sales in the first three quarters of 2024 increased significantly to EUR 156.6 million, a 71.5% rise from the previous year, with strong seasonal effects expected in Q4.

High operating cash flow of EUR 127.1 million strengthened the balance sheet, with a low loan-to-cost ratio of 8.8%.

The outlook for 2024 is confirmed, with expected adjusted revenues of EUR 500 to 600 million and adjusted earnings after tax of EUR 30 to 40 million.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly report as of September 30, 2024., at Instone Real Estate Group is on 07.11.2024.

The price of Instone Real Estate Group at the time of the news was 8,7000EUR and was down -0,17 % compared with the previous day.

13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 8,7050EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,06 % since publication.





