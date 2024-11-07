Semperit Holding Boosts Profitability in Q1–3, Confirms 2024 Outlook
Semperit achieved a notable 11.9% rise in EBITDA to EUR 63.9 million in early 2024, maintaining strong financial health with robust equity and liquidity, despite a slight revenue dip.
- Semperit increased its EBITDA by 11.9% to EUR 63.9 million in the first three quarters of 2024, with earnings after tax improving to EUR 7.1 million.
- The company confirmed its EBITDA guidance of around EUR 80 million for 2024.
- Free cash flow improved to EUR 22.4 million, with a total of EUR 29.0 million after the sale of companies.
- The Semperit Group has a robust financial base with an equity ratio of 46.2% and liquidity reserves of EUR 111.1 million.
- Revenue for the first three quarters of 2024 was EUR 506.6 million, a decrease of 2.5% compared to the previous year.
- The Semperit Group focuses on industrial customers through its two divisions, SIA and SEA, with differing revenue developments: SIA saw a decline, while SEA experienced growth.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at Semperit Holding is on 07.11.2024.
The price of Semperit Holding at the time of the news was 11,440EUR and was down -0,09 % compared with the previous
day.
23 minutes after the article was published, the price was 11,430EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,09 % since publication.
ISIN:AT0000785555WKN:870378
