Semperit Holding Boosts Profitability in Q1–3, Confirms 2024 Outlook

Semperit increased its EBITDA by 11.9% to EUR 63.9 million in the first three quarters of 2024, with earnings after tax improving to EUR 7.1 million.

The company confirmed its EBITDA guidance of around EUR 80 million for 2024.

Free cash flow improved to EUR 22.4 million, with a total of EUR 29.0 million after the sale of companies.

The Semperit Group has a robust financial base with an equity ratio of 46.2% and liquidity reserves of EUR 111.1 million.

Revenue for the first three quarters of 2024 was EUR 506.6 million, a decrease of 2.5% compared to the previous year.

The Semperit Group focuses on industrial customers through its two divisions, SIA and SEA, with differing revenue developments: SIA saw a decline, while SEA experienced growth.

