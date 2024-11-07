SGL Carbon: Boosted Profits Shine Amid Slight Sales Dip
SGL Carbon navigated a challenging market landscape, boosting its EBITDA margin to 16.3% despite sales dipping by 4.8%. While some segments thrived, others faced hurdles, shaping a complex financial picture.
Foto: SGL Carbon
- SGL Carbon improved its EBITDA margin from 15.8% to 16.3% despite a 4.8% decline in sales.
- Weak demand in the Carbon Fibers segment continues to impact overall sales and profitability.
- The equity ratio increased to 43.3%, with capital expenditure at €66.5 million and positive free cash flow of €15.5 million.
- Sales in the Graphite Solutions unit stagnated, while Process Technology saw an 11% increase in sales.
- The Carbon Fibers unit experienced a significant sales decline due to weak demand and competitive pressure, leading to a negative adjusted EBITDA.
- SGL Carbon anticipates a delay in recovery for the Carbon Fibers segment and is conducting an impairment test indicating a potential charge of €60–80 million.
