SGL Carbon: Boosted Profits Shine Amid Slight Sales Dip

SGL Carbon improved its EBITDA margin from 15.8% to 16.3% despite a 4.8% decline in sales.

Weak demand in the Carbon Fibers segment continues to impact overall sales and profitability.

The equity ratio increased to 43.3%, with capital expenditure at €66.5 million and positive free cash flow of €15.5 million.

Sales in the Graphite Solutions unit stagnated, while Process Technology saw an 11% increase in sales.

The Carbon Fibers unit experienced a significant sales decline due to weak demand and competitive pressure, leading to a negative adjusted EBITDA.

SGL Carbon anticipates a delay in recovery for the Carbon Fibers segment and is conducting an impairment test indicating a potential charge of €60–80 million.

The next important date, "Quarterly report as of September 30, 2024, conference call", at SGL Carbon is on 07.11.2024.

The price of SGL Carbon at the time of the news was 4,6675EUR and was down -0,53 % compared with the previous day.

16 minutes after the article was published, the price was 4,6700EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,05 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 13.184,52PKT (-1,58 %).





