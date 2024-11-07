DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand: 9M 2024 Results Dip Amid Smaller Portfolio

DEMIRE's rental income decreased to EUR 50.6 million in the first nine months of 2024 due to a smaller portfolio base.

Funds from operations (FFO I) after taxes and before minority interests fell by 17.5% to EUR 23.0 million.

The Net Loan-to-Value (Net-LTV) ratio significantly decreased to 52.3% after property sales, compared to 57.7% at the end of 2023.

Despite a smaller portfolio, letting performance increased to 60,310 m², with new leases contributing 31% and lease renewals 69%.

The market value of DEMIRE's portfolio fell to EUR 811.6 million, mainly due to the deconsolidation of the LIMES portfolio and the sale of LogPark in Leipzig.

DEMIRE confirmed its 2024 guidance, expecting rental income between EUR 64.0 million and EUR 66.0 million, with FFO I significantly lower than the previous year.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate is on 07.11.2024.

The price of DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate at the time of the news was 0,8025EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.






