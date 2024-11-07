DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand: 9M 2024 Results Dip Amid Smaller Portfolio
In the first nine months of 2024, DEMIRE faced a decline in rental income and FFO I, yet improved letting performance. Property sales reshaped their portfolio, affecting market value and Net-LTV ratio.
- DEMIRE's rental income decreased to EUR 50.6 million in the first nine months of 2024 due to a smaller portfolio base.
- Funds from operations (FFO I) after taxes and before minority interests fell by 17.5% to EUR 23.0 million.
- The Net Loan-to-Value (Net-LTV) ratio significantly decreased to 52.3% after property sales, compared to 57.7% at the end of 2023.
- Despite a smaller portfolio, letting performance increased to 60,310 m², with new leases contributing 31% and lease renewals 69%.
- The market value of DEMIRE's portfolio fell to EUR 811.6 million, mainly due to the deconsolidation of the LIMES portfolio and the sale of LogPark in Leipzig.
- DEMIRE confirmed its 2024 guidance, expecting rental income between EUR 64.0 million and EUR 66.0 million, with FFO I significantly lower than the previous year.
