hGears AG: Auto Crisis Hits Sales, Cost-Cutting Measures in Action

hGears AG reported a 13.6% decline in group sales to EUR 72.6 million in the first nine months of 2024 due to destocking and the automotive crisis.

The e-Tools segment saw a 8.8% year-on-year sales decline to EUR 24.0 million, despite a third consecutive quarterly increase.

The e-Mobility segment experienced a 9.4% sales decline to EUR 33.8 million, while the e-Bike segment faced a 28.0% decline to EUR 14.3 million.

Adjusted gross profit was EUR 33.7 million with a margin of 46.5%, and adjusted EBITDA was EUR 0.4 million with a margin of 0.6%.

hGears maintains a stable balance sheet with an equity ratio of 52.5% and cash and cash equivalents of EUR 19.2 million.

The company anticipates 2024 group revenue of EUR 90-95 million, adjusted EBITDA between minus EUR 1 and plus EUR 1 million, and negative free cash flow of EUR 2-5 million.

The price of hGears at the time of the news was 2,1050EUR and was down -0,36 % compared with the previous day.

14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 2,1075EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,12 % since publication.





