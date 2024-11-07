Bastei Luebbe Boosts Full-Year Guidance After Strong H1 2024/2025 Growth
Bastei Lübbe AG has shown impressive growth in the first half of 2024/2025, with revenues climbing by 10.9% and a notable rise in EBIT. The company has raised its full-year forecast, reflecting strong performance in its "Book" segment.
- Bastei Lübbe AG reported a 10.9% increase in revenues to EUR 56.6 million in the first half of 2024/2025.
- Group EBIT rose by 48.1% to EUR 9.0 million, with an improved EBIT margin of 15.9%.
- The full-year forecast for 2024/2025 has been raised, with expected Group revenues between EUR 113 and 117 million and Group EBIT of EUR 15 to 16 million.
- The "Book" segment saw significant growth, driven by the LYX imprint and audio segment, with LYX benefiting from the success of the "Maxton Hall – The World Between Us" series.
- Earnings before taxes (EBT) increased by 50.9% to EUR 8.7 million, and consolidated net profit rose by 50.9% to EUR 5.8 million.
- Bastei Lübbe AG is a leading independent publishing group in Germany, known for its innovation in digital media and community-driven business models.
The next important date, Press release on the half-year financial report, at Bastei Luebbe is on 07.11.2024.
The price of Bastei Luebbe at the time of the news was 9,6250EUR and was up +1,58 % compared with the previous day.
14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 9,4750EUR this corresponds to a minus of -1,56 % since publication.
ISIN:DE000A1X3YY0WKN:A1X3YY
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken.
