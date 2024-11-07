Bastei Luebbe Boosts Full-Year Guidance After Strong H1 2024/2025 Growth

Bastei Lübbe AG reported a 10.9% increase in revenues to EUR 56.6 million in the first half of 2024/2025.

Group EBIT rose by 48.1% to EUR 9.0 million, with an improved EBIT margin of 15.9%.

The full-year forecast for 2024/2025 has been raised, with expected Group revenues between EUR 113 and 117 million and Group EBIT of EUR 15 to 16 million.

The "Book" segment saw significant growth, driven by the LYX imprint and audio segment, with LYX benefiting from the success of the "Maxton Hall – The World Between Us" series.

Earnings before taxes (EBT) increased by 50.9% to EUR 8.7 million, and consolidated net profit rose by 50.9% to EUR 5.8 million.

Bastei Lübbe AG is a leading independent publishing group in Germany, known for its innovation in digital media and community-driven business models.

The next important date, Press release on the half-year financial report, at Bastei Luebbe is on 07.11.2024.

The price of Bastei Luebbe at the time of the news was 9,6250EUR and was up +1,58 % compared with the previous day.

14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 9,4750EUR this corresponds to a minus of -1,56 % since publication.





