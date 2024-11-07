    113 Aufrufe 113 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    CompuGroup Medical: Innovation Soars in Q3 Despite Earnings Dip

    In Q3 2024, CompuGroup Medical faced a slight revenue dip to EUR 283.4 million, impacted by last year's high one-off effects. Despite challenges, CGM launched innovative solutions and saw a rise in free cash flow.

    Foto: CompuGroup Medical
    • CompuGroup Medical (CGM) recorded revenues of EUR 283.4 million in Q3 2024, slightly below the previous year's level due to high one-off effects in the prior year.
    • Adjusted EBITDA declined by 12% to EUR 54.9 million, with an EBITDA margin of 19%, mainly due to investments in innovative products and solutions.
    • CGM launched new solutions, including the CGM ONE telephone assistant and CGM STELLA, a cloud-based pharmacy software.
    • Adjusted earnings per share were EUR 0.35, while free cash flow increased to EUR 17.3 million. Net debt rose to EUR 777.0 million by the end of September 2024.
    • Revenues in the Ambulatory Information Systems segment slightly increased, while the Hospital Information Systems and Pharmacy Information Systems segments saw revenue declines due to high one-off revenues in the previous year.
    • CGM revised its 2024 financial guidance, expecting organic revenue development between -2% and 0% and adjusted EBITDA between EUR 220 million and EUR 250 million.

    The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at CompuGroup Medical is on 07.11.2024.

    The price of CompuGroup Medical at the time of the news was 13,950EUR and was down -0,85 % compared with the previous day.
    15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 13,955EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,04 % since publication.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 13.184,52PKT (-1,58 %).


    CompuGroup Medical

    -0,14 %
    +2,34 %
    -0,14 %
    -9,09 %
    -62,11 %
    -81,27 %
    -75,55 %
    -25,78 %
    +1.884,42 %
    ISIN:DE000A288904WKN:A28890





