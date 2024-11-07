Verbund AG: Earnings Drop in Q1-3 2024 Despite Strong Water, Wind & PV Output

VERBUND AG reported a decline in earnings for Q1–3/2024, with EBITDA down 26.0% year-on-year to €2,625.2 million.

The Group result decreased by 30.0% to €1,387.2 million, while the adjusted Group result fell by 25.7% to €1,485.7 million.

Despite a well-above-average water supply, earnings were negatively impacted by a significant drop in wholesale electricity prices.

The company is pursuing its 2030 strategy to address climate change, focusing on expanding hydropower, wind, and photovoltaic generation, as well as investing in battery storage and hydrogen initiatives.

Full-year 2024 guidance has been raised, with expected EBITDA between €3,200 million and €3,400 million and a Group result between €1,700 million and €1,800 million.

Key performance indicators showed a 40.4% drop in revenue to €5,837.6 million and a 43.8% decrease in cash flow from operating activities to €2,332.8 million.

