Mayr-Melnhof Karton: MM's Q1-Q3 2024 Results Unveiled!

The 3rd quarter was affected by annual maintenance downtime in the Board & Paper division, impacting results.

Despite increased volumes, the Board & Paper division faced challenges due to lower prices and higher costs.

MM Food & Premium Packaging performed well due to productivity increases and cost reductions, although profitability was slightly lower than last year.

The Group's consolidated sales decreased by 4.0% to EUR 3,068.8 million, primarily due to lower selling prices.

Profit before tax dropped by 40.4% to EUR 70.9 million, with a decrease in profit for the period from EUR 91.2 million to EUR 52.3 million.

MM expects stable development in the 4th quarter, with a focus on cost reduction, quality improvement, and targeted price increases to enhance competitiveness.

The next important date, Quarterly report, at Mayr-Melnhof Karton is on 07.11.2024.

The price of Mayr-Melnhof Karton at the time of the news was 78,55EUR and was down -0,06 % compared with the previous day.





