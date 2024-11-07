Mayr-Melnhof Karton: MM's Q1-Q3 2024 Results Unveiled!
The third quarter presented a mixed bag for MM, with maintenance downtimes and pricing pressures affecting the Board & Paper division, while MM Food & Premium Packaging thrived on efficiency gains.
- The 3rd quarter was affected by annual maintenance downtime in the Board & Paper division, impacting results.
- Despite increased volumes, the Board & Paper division faced challenges due to lower prices and higher costs.
- MM Food & Premium Packaging performed well due to productivity increases and cost reductions, although profitability was slightly lower than last year.
- The Group's consolidated sales decreased by 4.0% to EUR 3,068.8 million, primarily due to lower selling prices.
- Profit before tax dropped by 40.4% to EUR 70.9 million, with a decrease in profit for the period from EUR 91.2 million to EUR 52.3 million.
- MM expects stable development in the 4th quarter, with a focus on cost reduction, quality improvement, and targeted price increases to enhance competitiveness.
