PNE AG Confirms 2024 Guidance Despite Quarterly Results

PNE AG's project pipeline slightly increased despite the sale of the US business.

Reduced wind supply, interest expenses, and weather-related delays negatively impacted results.

Project sales in October are expected to lead to a strong fourth quarter.

The wind and photovoltaic project pipeline increased to 17,768 MW, despite the sale of 2,118 MW from the US business.

PNE AG's wind farms produced 485 GWh of electricity, saving 365,000 tons of CO2 emissions.

Guidance for 2024 is confirmed with expected positive EBITDA between €40 to €50 million.

