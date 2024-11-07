Mixed Q3 with sales in line and adj. EBITDA below estimates

Q3 revenue increased slightly by 1.7% yoy to € 87.4m (eNuW: € 90m) due to a strong oil & gas, marine and pharmaceutical sector. Adj. EBITDA came in at € 8.8m (eNuW: € 12m), a 35% decrease yoy with a 5.7ppts margin reduction to 10.0%. While personnel expenses remained roughly unchanged yoy, other operating expenses increased 9.5% yoy to € 15.9m due to one-time effects such as from the implementation of the EXcelerate strategy program as stated in the CC (c. € 1m in Q3’24, c. € 3.7m in 9M’24). The materials cost ratio increased slightly to 34.1% (vs. 33.4% in Q3’23) mainly driven by a € 0.85m stock write off. From a geographic perspective, Americas performed well with 11.7% yoy sales growth thanks to a strong order backlog in the oil & gas industry. In contrast, Germany, the Central region and Asia/Pacific showed a flat sales development in Q3.

Topic: R. Stahl released its Q3 results yesterday with sales in line and adj. EBITDA below our estimates. Further, the company specified its FY24e adj. EBITDA guidance.

Order intake decreased 9.4% yoy to € 74m attributable to economic uncertainties and investment reluctance, leading to € 108m in order backlog (vs. € 132m in Q3’23). While order intake in Americas was soft due to uncertainties from the US election, demand is seen to bounce back in Q4 especially for oil & gas. Order intake in the chemical industry remained muted and improvements are not expected soon.

FCF improved considerably yoy to € 6.0m, despite a lower net income and thanks to a reduction in working capital as supply chains eased compared to last year. This development should continue in Q4, leading to a mid single-digit €m FCF for FY24e (vs. € 0.3m in FY23; eNuW: € 6.5m).

R. Stahl reiterated its sales (€ 335-350m) and FCF guidance for FY24e (mid single-digit €m) but specified its adj. EBITDAforecast to € 35-40m (previously: € 35-45m). The top-line guidance looks plausible in our view (eNuW: € 344m), even though we decreased our Q4 estimate due to the lower than expected order intake. However, while Q4’24e can still benefit to a large extent from the current backlog, H1’25e is more dependent on order intake in the coming quarters. Hence, we take a more cautious stand for FY25e. Moreover, the adj. EBITDA outlook looks reasonable (eNuW: € 36m) as Q3’24 was impacted by one-offs that will not occur in Q4’24e to a similar extent.

We reiterate our BUY rating with a new PT of € 25 (old: € 29), based on DCF.